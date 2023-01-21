Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria—Dino Melaye fires Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the spokesperson for the presidential campaign council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the director of public affairs for the presidential campaign council call on Gen. Buba Marwa, the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to search the premises of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), for cannabis and other narcotic drugs.

Dino further stated that Bola Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria and that the NDLEA should conduct a drug test on the APC flagbearer.

The PDP spokesperson, Dino Melaye, added that it would be very dangerous for Nigeria to have an Escobar as president and that his principal, Atiku Abubakar, is also open to the same treatment.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not physically and mentally fit to be the president of Nigeria, and I want the NDLEA to conduct a drug test on him and also search his residents for narcotic drugs,” he said.

