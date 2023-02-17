Tinubu Is Not Peter Obi’s Mate In Governance – Onanuga Reacts As APC Youth Compares Their Records

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga has reacted after a member of the Youth Mobilization of All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Agbabiaka Ahmed compares and contrasts the records of Peter Obi and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Peter Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party while former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the standard flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Agbabiaka Ahmed, in an exclusive interview on Channels Television, stated that Peter Obi and his family live in Lagos because Tinubu developed the state adding that Peter Obi does nothing in Anambra State.

Reacting to the statement, Bayo Onanuga said; “Tinubu is not Peter Obi’s mate in governance. This guy compares and contrasts their records. The lazy Obidients, verify.”

You can watch the video of the interview here;

News Source – Bayo Onanuga Official Facebook Page

Content created and supplied by: Penkelemesi (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Peter #Obis #Mate #Governance #Onanuga #Reacts #APC #Youth #Compares #RecordsTinubu Is Not Peter Obi’s Mate In Governance – Onanuga Reacts As APC Youth Compares Their Records Publish on 2023-02-17 08:19:11