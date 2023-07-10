Tinubu Is Not Doing Nigerians A Favour If He Does Not Go After The Looters – Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu

Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and convener of the Arewa Think Tank, recently expressed his views on President Tinubu’s responsibility to pursue those involved in corruption. He agreed with former Senator Shehu Sani, who stated that if Tinubu fails to go after looters of public funds, they may eventually come after him. Yakubu emphasized that it is crucial for Tinubu to take the appropriate actions in the best interest of the country.

Regarding allegations that President Tinubu was urged by former President Buhari not to pursue his former aides and appointees, Yakubu commented that he finds it difficult to believe such claims, as it contradicts his understanding of Buhari’s character. Nevertheless, he stressed that it is essential for Tinubu to do what is right.

Yakubu highlighted that if Tinubu fails to fulfill his responsibilities, Nigerians, being politically aware, will express their dissatisfaction. He mentioned that Nigerians have the right to take any government official to court if they do not perform well. He referenced the probe initiated by the Buhari administration into the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, noting that some ministers are still facing legal proceedings.

Yakubu further emphasized that Tinubu should not be seen as doing Nigerians a favor by not pursuing the looters, as he willingly applied for the position and is therefore expected to fulfill his duties. He concluded by stating that Nigerians will not accept any excuses if Tinubu fails to do what is right.

Source: The Sunday Sun paper

