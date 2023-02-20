Tinubu Is Not A Threat To My Husband’s Ambition Because No One’s Talking About Him In Adamawa – Titi Atiku

The wife of the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party, Titi Abubakar while canvassing for votes for her husband in Adamawa revealed that she didn’t consider the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu as a threat because no one is talking about him in Adamawa state.

Titi Abubakar was speaking during a meeting with Northeast women stakeholders at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Yola. She further urged Christians to be careful of politicians who are using religion to campaign.

Speaking on Obi, she said Obi was only a governor who ruled just one state meanwhile her husband, being a former vice president managed the 36 states plus the FCT, making it 37. She stressed that Atiku has national experience and that what he’s done before, he’s going to do it again if elected president come Saturday.

Speaking further, Titi told the women that her husband asked her to tell them that a vote for him will discontinue the sufferings of Nigerians in the last 8 years of the APC administration.

