Tinubu Is Looking For Legitimacy Which Is Why He’s Doing The Bidding Of The Western World – Prof Usman Yusuf

It is no longer news that the Chairman of Economic Community of West African States, and president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has opted for military option to restore democracy in Niger.

It would be recalled that there was a military coup in Niger. It would also be recalled that General Tchiani was unwilling to hand over power to the civilian.

Speaking on the development to Punch paper, Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof Usman Yusuf, has claimed that Tinubu is acting a script of the western world.

Prof Usman Yusuf told Punch paper that Tinubu is looking for legitimacy due to his legal tussle at the tribunal.

He said he is doing everything to please the west. According to him, Nigeria has not business of involving itself with war.

Hear him “Nigeria is broke; we are borrowing to pay salaries. Who is going to fund all that? President Tinubu is looking for legitimacy which is why he is doing the bidding of the Western world. It is unnecessary. How can you fight with your neighbour and expect to live in peace?” Punch paper quoted prof Usman Yusuf as saying.

Bigshotz (

)