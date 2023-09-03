Tinubu is legitimate President – NBA insists

The Independent National Electoral Commission’ s (INEC) declaration of President Bola Tinubu was not overturned by a court, according to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), hence it is incorrect to call him an unlawful president, THE SUN reports.

The group of attorneys said that as of right now, ” there is only one President and Commander- in- Chief of the Armed Forces in the person of President Bola Tinubu. “

Yakubu Maikyau, the NBA’ s president, made the claim yesterday at a public presentation of the communique released at the association’ s 63rd Annual General Conference, which was held in Abuja.

The NBA president, who was answering questions from reporters at the occasion, rejected claims made by certain lawyers that Tinubu is still an unconstitutional president as a result of the election petitions that cast doubt on his eligibility.

Given the ongoing legal battles challenging his election victory, Maikyua was asked by the NBA to declare the conference open. He responded, ” There is a provision of the Evidence Act which says that if a declaration is made by a public officer, that declaration is deemed to be right and that everything is needed to happen for that thing to happen has been done.

Nowhere in any law will it be stated that the person whose election is being disputed is in an illegitimate or unconstitutional office because the election is being questioned. That’ s incorrect.

” As lawyers, it is our duty to guide the public and avoid deceiving them. And let me tell you, because of the position we occupy, and since the citizens of this nation look to us for guidance on legal matters, we have a great deal of influence.

The reason a professor of medicine seeks out a lawyer, even if he has only been admitted to the bar for a year, is because the lawyer is the only one who can pinpoint the location of the breach and devise a plan for remedying it.

