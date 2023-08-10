“Tinubu Is Leading But Nobody If Following, Nobody Is Backing Him To Engage Niger In Nigeria”- Daniel Bwala

Former Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has come out to say that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not have the backing of the majority of Nigerians to engage the military junta of Niger Republic.

According to Daniel Bwala who appeared in an interview on Arise this morning, Nigerians in every part of the country don’t want to go into war with Niger Republic as it will have a knock-on effect on the economy and security of the country.

In his own words as seen on Arise Tv this morning…

“President Tinubu is leading but no one is following. He appears not to have the constitutional backing to engage militarily in Nigeria using the Nigerian armed forces, if you look at section 5 of the constitution, it is quite clear. Even the provide in section 5, sub 5 where it says you can engage in special operation, even it hasn’t gotten to that level that he should engage because there’s no immediate threat to the territorial integrity of Nigeria. No threat against Nigeria’s interest or against the people of Nigeria.”

“The President does not also seem to enjoy the popular support of the people to engage. There’s no part of Nigeria at the moment that you will talk to about engaging Niger and you get the full support of the people to engage militarily. If you go to Lagos as we speak and you take a poll, asking if they support the military engagement in Niger, I am telling you they will not support. No Nigerian, nobody is backing him to engage Niger militarily.”

Watch the full video here.

AnnSports (

)