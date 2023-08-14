Tinubu is in the villa today because of the overwhelming votes he got from the north – Prof Usman Yusuf

Prof. Usman Yusuf, Fmr. Ex. Sec. National Health Insurance Scheme, said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in the villa today because of the overwhelming votes he got from the north during the presidential election.

Prof. Usman Yusuf made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Focus program when he was airing his view on Niger coup issue and why Nigeria should not go to war with Niger.

Prof Usman said that Nigerians can’t afford to go to war with Niger. He said intervention militarily is not an option to consider at all, and all of them in the north does not agree to it.

He was interrupted that Nigeria intervened militarily in Liberia and Sierra Leon.

Prof Usman said those two countries are not in our backdoor and that Nigeria went there to make peace and not to cause war, he said Niger has not attacked us.

He said there is close tie between Niger and those of them in the north, and they have inter-married over the year. He said Buhari, himself, among other leaders in the north have people in Niger.

“APC former President handed over power to you(Tinubu) and the first thing you want to pay him with is bring war in his backyard. You don’t have that respect for him? President Tinubu is occupying the villa today because of the overwhelming vote he got from the north.”

Prof Usman said all of them in the north have said ‘no’ to war in Niger.

Watch video here (18:20)

