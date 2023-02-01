Tinubu Is Going Nowhere, Let’s See If Nigerians Will Elect An Abusive Candidate – Ologbondiyan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan has come out to say that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is using abusive language on his fellow candidates during his presidential rallies.

According to o Mr. Ologbondiyan who appeared in an interview on Arise TV today, the 2023 presidential campaign was expected to be issue-based but Tinubu and his spokespersons resorted to making derogatory remarks about other candidates. In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“Before the campaign, I went around the platforms, Arise TV and others canvassing for an issue-based presidential campaign. But Tinubu and his spokespersons have nothing to tell Nigerians and resorted to abusive language. They cannot bring their principal to come and sit and debate with the other candidates so all they had to resort to is abuses.”

“But we will not be distracted, let’s see if Nigerians will elect an abusive presidential and vice presidential candidate. I know that Nigerians are wiser than that and Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going nowhere.”

