Tinubu Is Getting It Wrong With The People He Picked To Work With, Says NNPP Chieftain Oguntoyinbo.

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has expressed his disappointment with the recently released ministerial list by President Tinubu.

The list, consisting of former governors and well-known politicians, has left Oguntoyinbo underwhelmed.

According to Daily Post, Oguntoyinbo explained that he had high expectations for a list filled with young and energetic Nigerians who could bring positive change to the country.

However, what he witnessed was the opposite. Tinubu’s choice of individuals to work with seems misguided, especially during this challenging period.

Instead, Oguntoyinbo believes that the country needs youth who can revolutionize the political landscape, rather than recycling old politicians who have shown little progress during their previous terms as governors.

Oguntoyinbo further elaborated that most of the nominated individuals have been inactive within the government since 1999, without creating any significant impact on Nigeria. This lack of progress is disheartening and not at all encouraging, he said.

