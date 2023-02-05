NEWS

Tinubu Is Contravening Nigeria’s Unwritten Consensus On Rotational Presidency- Osita Chidoka.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Osita Chidoka who is famously known as a prominent chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has recently accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu of contravening Nigeria’s unwritten consensus on rotational presidency.

However, he further argued that there was nothing as a power shift to the south, but rather a shift to the Southeastern part of Nigeria was supposed to be the front burner after 8 years of a northern presidency.

Osita Chidoka who is also known as a key member of Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign organization made this statement during a live interview on the Arise Tv Night show few hours ago.

Speaking further, he also made a hilarious statement saying, “As election loss stares Tinubu in the face, as it’s becoming clearer to him that Nigerians will reject the APC, he is now coming up with all these gimmicks to confuse the voters that there are plots against him. If he loses, he will then come out and say it is because the APC conspired against him.”

﻿

What are your thoughts about Mr Osita Chidoka’s statement? Do you agree that Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu is contravening Nigeria’s unwritten consensus on rotational presidency? Feel free to share and pen down your opinions in the comment section below.

Victormiles2005 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Meet the Only Woman Contesting to Be President in the 2023 Elections

1 min ago

2023: Obi Wins Lagos And 3 Other South West States In Fresh Polls Conducted By Nextier

10 mins ago

I will Not Be At The Labour Party Lagos Rally – Mr Macaroni

19 mins ago

Reactions as Nigerian Senator, Sani tells Bankers on what type of dressing to avoid at this time

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button