Tinubu Is Contravening Nigeria’s Unwritten Consensus On Rotational Presidency- Osita Chidoka.

Osita Chidoka who is famously known as a prominent chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has recently accused the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu of contravening Nigeria’s unwritten consensus on rotational presidency.

However, he further argued that there was nothing as a power shift to the south, but rather a shift to the Southeastern part of Nigeria was supposed to be the front burner after 8 years of a northern presidency.

Osita Chidoka who is also known as a key member of Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign organization made this statement during a live interview on the Arise Tv Night show few hours ago.

Speaking further, he also made a hilarious statement saying, “As election loss stares Tinubu in the face, as it’s becoming clearer to him that Nigerians will reject the APC, he is now coming up with all these gimmicks to confuse the voters that there are plots against him. If he loses, he will then come out and say it is because the APC conspired against him.”

