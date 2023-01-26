NEWS

Tinubu Is Complaining About Naira Redesign Because The Policy Has Frustrated His Vote Buying Plans-Kola Ologbondiyan

The Spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, has claimed that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is complaining about the Central Bank’s Naira redesign, because the policy has frustrated his vote buying, and other manipulative plans for the 2023 election (Punch).

Kola Ologbondiyan and Bola Tinubu.

Ologbondiyan who made this claim recently, while responding to the allegation by Tinubu; which alluded to the fact that the redesigned naira and fuel scarcity were aimed at stopping him at the poll; argued that only politicians who had always won elections by depending on bullion vans, had become troubled by the recent decision of the CBN to redesign the Naira.

Cited report.

In his words; “(Tinubu is lamenting the naira redesign) because the policy has frustrated his boastful plots to use slush fund, which he reportedly stashed away in secret vaults, for vote buying and manipulative schemes, including alleged funding of thugs to compromise the integrity of the 2023 presidential election, through the setting up of the Jagaban Army.”

Images: Punch 

