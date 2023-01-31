This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu is clearly intimidated by Governor Udom’s Accomplishments- Kola Ologbondiyan

The Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has reacted to the threats made by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He specifically rebuked Tinubu for threatening and intimidating the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, at the APC campaign rally which held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday.

PDPs position was properly represented in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “Our Campaign condemns in very strong terms the resort to threats by Senator Tinubu, who is now trying to transfer his annoyance over his failed campaign… It is, however, instructive to note that Tinubu is clearly intimidated by Udom Emmanuel’s towering achievements as well as his deft management of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council which have further fortified Akwa Ibom and other states of the federation as PDP strongholds, completely impenetrable to the APC at all levels ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

He went on to Commend Governor Udom for the massive infrastructural development and citizen empowerment he has established for his state.

Recall that Tinubu issued threats to chase Governor Udom out of Lagos State on Monday.

