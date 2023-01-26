Tinubu Is Campaigning Like He Is From The Opposition Party – Phrank Shaibu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Phrank Shaibu has recently tackled the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his comments in Abeokuta, Ogun State during his campaign rally.

Talking on Channels Television , Phrank Shaibu said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been campaigning as if he is from the opposition and Atiku is in power. Phrank Shaibu, reacting to Tinubu’s Statement that he is going to take power from “them”, wonders who Tinubu wants to take power away from since his party is currently in power.

In his words, Shaibu said: “Ahmed Tinubu said ‘revolution’. Revolution means a force who take over. Tinubu cannot be campaigning as if he were in the opposition. Who is he taking power away from? He even said yesterday that we are going to take power from them as if Atiku Abubakar were president.”

Today, they issued a statement on fuel scarcity and even the CBN cashless policy is orchestrated by Atiku Abubakar. Atiku is not in control.”

