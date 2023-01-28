‘Tinubu Is Blackmailing The President By Saying He Will Take Power Through Revolution’ – Shaibu

Phrank Shaibu, a spokesman for the Atiku/Okowa campaign, has claimed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, is blackmailing the state’s most prominent citizen to do his bidding in the approaching election.

Shaibu said that Tinubu cannot simply declare that he will seize power by force. According to Shaibu, the President, who has taken a nonpartisan stance in the run-up to the election, is the target of many of Asiwaju and his teams’ utterances. Asiwaju and his group, in Shaibu’s view, need to realize that we live in a democratic society in which everyone is given a level playing field.

“Femi Fani Kayode and the APC Youth leader were yelling that the North must give something back if the APC loses the next election, and that they cannot repay Tinubu with evil,” he claimed. An obvious case of blackmail on the part of Tinubu, who is threatening to overthrow the President and establish his own revolutionary government.

And now the current House speaker has threatened to have the Inspector General of Police have the CBN governor arrested. That is because he is a close ally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They are trying to “arm-twist” the government by employing all of the state’s instrumentalists.

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Blackmailing #President #Power #Revolution #Shaibu’Tinubu Is Blackmailing The President By Saying He Will Take Power Through Revolution’ – Shaibu Publish on 2023-01-28 16:08:08