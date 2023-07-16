Tinubu Is Appointing Domestic Staff At A Speed That Outstrips The Number That Buhari Had – Chidi Odinkalu

The former national chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, has said that the speed at which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is appointing domestic staff has surpassed the number of domestic staff that former President Muhammadu Buhari had. He said this while talking about the need for the government to cut down on the cost of government.

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune which was published on Sunday July 16th, Odinkalu said that the biggest issue in public life in government in Nigeria is the cost of government. He asked if people know the amount of money spent on transport, estacode and travel, and that if they were to reduce all of that, then the government would be able to make enough savings and channel the money to where it will impact the lives of the citizens.

He said – “Tinubu is appointing domestic staff at a speed that outstrips the number of domestic staff that Buhari had. If you were just to take the convoy alone, Tinubu’s convoy will be consuming petrol at more than one and a half times the price of Buhari’s convoy. You know what that means? The price will rise. If the price of petrol were to be consistent, the money spent on petrol by Tinubu would still have been higher than what was spent by Buhari on petrol.”

Speaking about the N8,000 monthly palliative that Tinubu said will be paid to 12 million households for six months, Odinkalu said that it is ridiculous when it is seen as an economic policy, but that it is not a bad idea as a campaign measure if the election tribunal orders for a rerun of the presidential election.

( credit: Nigerian Tribune).

Richiehenshaw (

)