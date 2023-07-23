Tinubu Is Already Going Abroad To Represent The Country, How Are You Going To Remove Him Now?-Pearse

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2019, Dr. Tokunbo Pearse has spoken on the fate of his party (PDP), and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on the ongoing case before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

According to The Sun paper, Dr. Tokunbo Pearse, in a recent interview said; “I pray to God that the court should do the right thing, but I’m not hopeful, I don’t believe in these courts. But I think you are right that it is not only in Nigeria, but anywhere in the world where you have sworn in the president.”

He added; “The president has been given the highest honour of GCFR, the president has appointed Service Chiefs, the president is making appointments everywhere, he is doing his job, and he (Tinubu) is already going abroad to represent the country, how are you going to remove him now? I think it’s too late”

Source – The Sun paper

