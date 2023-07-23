Tinubu Is Already Going Abroad To Represent The Country, How Are You Going To Remove Him Now?-Pearse

Dr. Tokunbo Pearse, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2019, has shared his thoughts on the ongoing case before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) concerning the fate of his party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In the 2019 presidential election, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged as the winner, defeating other strong contenders, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Currently, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The tribunal commenced its sitting a few weeks ago to hear the cases presented by the parties.

In a recent interview reported by The Sun paper, Dr. Tokunbo Pearse expressed his thoughts on the matter, stating that he prays to God that the court will do the right thing. However, he admitted that he is not hopeful and does not have much faith in the courts. Despite the ongoing legal challenge, he expressed skepticism about the possibility of overturning the current president’s victory.

Dr. Tokunbo Pearse further pointed out that once a president has been sworn in, they have been given the highest honor of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and have already made significant appointments, including Service Chiefs. He also noted that the president is actively performing his duties and representing the country abroad. In light of these factors, he believes that removing him from office now would be a difficult and unlikely endeavor.

The interview highlights the sentiments and views of Dr. Tokunbo Pearse regarding the ongoing legal battle and the potential outcomes. It reflects the complexities and challenges involved in challenging the results of a presidential election in Nigeria. As the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal continues its proceedings, the nation will closely observe the developments and the final decision of the court.

