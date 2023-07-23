Tinubu Is Already Going Abroad To Represent The Country, How Are You Going To Remove Him Now?-Dr. Tokunbo Pearse

Dr. Tokunbo Pearse, a big shot in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and someone who ran for governor in 2019, recently gave his take on what’s going on with his party and their presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the ongoing case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

You know, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, actually managed to come out on top against other tough competitors like Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP. So now he’s the big shot political leader of the country.

The dudes from the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are currently battling Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The tribunal kicked off a few weeks back to hear all the cases brought forward by the parties.

According to The Sun, Dr. Tokunbo Pierce said in a recent interview; “I pray that the court will do the right thing, but I do not hope, I do not believe in these courts. But I think that you are right not only in Nigeria, but in any other country in the world where you have taken the oath of office to the President.”

he added; “The chief has the highest GCFR honors, the chief appoints service chiefs, the chief makes appointments everywhere, he does his job, he (Tinub) has gone abroad to represent the country, how are you going to remove him now? I think it’s too late.

