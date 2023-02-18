NEWS

Tinubu Is About Money, That Why Governors Don’t Need To Sponsor His Presidential Campaign – Naja’atu Mohammed

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 60 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Naja’atu Mohammed, has said that everything about Bola Tinubu is money. She said it is the first time in her life that she is witnessing a presidential campaign without any sponsor from the governors. 

She said governors normally sponsor presidential campaigns in their respective states to support their candidate. She said this time around, that Tinubu is the one sponsoring everything about his campaign.

“Everything about Asiwaju is about money, there’s nothing like honour. For God’s sake what do we want? Can we continue to wallow in this, can we continue to deceive ourselves, who are we lying to?” She said. 

According to Vanguard news, Naja’atu made this known while addressing supporters at the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Rally in Adamawa state on Saturday.  

She said her party would do everything in it’s capacity to defeat Tinubu on the 25th of February. She added that Tinubu would not be able to get 25% of votes from the North. 

Edyfine111 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 60 mins ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trails The Collapse Of Labour Party Structure Into APC In The South-West

8 mins ago

Reactions As Datti Was Sighted Campaigning In Abuja While Obi Was Visiting Markets In Lagos

12 mins ago

I lived longer with Wike in Port Harcourt than with my wife in Lagos- Dele Momodu

16 mins ago

NAIRA: I’m Beginning To Wonder What Is Wrong With Them To Insult Buhari Up To That Level -Kwankwaso

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button