Tinubu Is About Money, That Why Governors Don’t Need To Sponsor His Presidential Campaign – Naja’atu Mohammed

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Naja’atu Mohammed, has said that everything about Bola Tinubu is money. She said it is the first time in her life that she is witnessing a presidential campaign without any sponsor from the governors.

She said governors normally sponsor presidential campaigns in their respective states to support their candidate. She said this time around, that Tinubu is the one sponsoring everything about his campaign.

“Everything about Asiwaju is about money, there’s nothing like honour. For God’s sake what do we want? Can we continue to wallow in this, can we continue to deceive ourselves, who are we lying to?” She said.

According to Vanguard news, Naja’atu made this known while addressing supporters at the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Rally in Adamawa state on Saturday.

She said her party would do everything in it’s capacity to defeat Tinubu on the 25th of February. She added that Tinubu would not be able to get 25% of votes from the North.

