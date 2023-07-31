Tinubu Is A Politician To The Core; He’s Intelligent, and His Life Has Been All About Politics—Ogeah

During an interview with Arise , Chike Ogeah, the former Commissioner for Information, Delta State, stated that Tinubu is a politician to the core because all his life has been all about politics. He added that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an accountant, and when it comes to decision-making, he’s intelligent.

( Photo credit: Arise )

Chike Ogeah added that he has been a politician before, and he knows that 99% of politics is about loyalty. He further stated that the person sitting beside Tinubu in the ECOWAS meeting held in Abuja shows everything about loyalty.

According to him, “Whether you like it or not, our people must understand this. Tinubu is a politician to the core. He’s intelligent; yes, he’s an accountant and all that,but basically, life has been all about politics, and one thing I can tell you about politics, having been involved myself, is that politics is 99% about loyalty. Tinubu would always recognise loyalty in everything he did. Loyalty will be a prime purpose, and that is why, if you notice, I don’t know whether you see the setup the way it is now; I don’t know how it was in your time, but even in the meeting we saw, did you see who was sitting next to Tinubu? That is loyalty speaking. Maybe he doesn’t have a minister of foreign affairs yet, but that was loyalty speaking. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

( Video credit: Arise (12:55)

Squareblogg (

)