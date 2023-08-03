Tinubu Is A Major Funder Of Protests, Today He Is On The Other Side Of The Battle Line- Shehu Sani

In a recent interview with Arise , former federal lawmaker, senator Shehu Sani shed light on the irony of the current political landscape in Nigeria, particularly regarding protests against subsidy removal. He pointed out that the present situation reflects a shift in roles, as those in power today, were once at the forefront of protests against removal of fuel subsidy

Over the years, he, along with civil societies, civil rights groups, and the political class, have actively led demonstrations opposing subsidy removal dating back to the time of Babangida’s rule, continuing through Obasanjo’s and Jonathan’s administrations.

He went on to highlight the ironic twist that president Bola Tinubu was not only a significant funder of protests but also a skilled organizer and protest leader himself.

He said “Where we are today is the position where Tinubu and other progressive forces have been. For many times, I, the civil societies, the civil rights group, the political class, have led protests against removal of subsidy right from Babangida’s time to Obasanjo’s time and then to even Jonathan’s period. Many of us were in the forefront.

“The person who is president today (Bola Tinubu) is a major funder of protests and major organizer of protests and also a protest leader. This is the culture, this is the tradition which they’ve entrenched and today, they are on the other side of the battle line which they have to grapple with the reality of it.”

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) led a nationwide protest on Wednesday, which took place in multiple cities, including Kano, Lagos, and Abuja. During the protest in Abuja, demonstrators expressed their anger by forcibly pulling down the gate of the National Assembly complex when security officials refused to open it. The demonstration was a reaction to the fuel price hike and other policies implemented by the federal government.

