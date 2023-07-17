Tinubu Is A Guy Man To The Core; You Can’t Easily Know His Next Plans About The Palliative-Hon Okoro

Last night, the African Independent Television (AIT) granted a forme abia state’s governorship aspirant under Action Alliance, Honorable Chijioke Okoro, an interview where he spoke about the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu so far.

Regarding the palliative put in place to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal, “the fact is that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a guy man to the core because you can’t easily know his next plans (about the palliative). He might just decide to increase the palliative from the current amount after some time.”

Speaking further, Honorable Chijioke Okoro said, “under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, the N5,000 palliative was mismanaged but I don’t see that happening under a Tinubu government. He has assured the public that he will make sure the money gets to them.”

Lastly, Honorable Chijioke Okoro said, “I want you all to know that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is just some weeks into his administration. The introduction of the palliative is just to show that he really wants to save the situation even though it will not be a hundred percent saving. Some people are already complaining about the sharing formula of the palliative. Well, I believe Tinubu is listening to them and will get them addressed.”

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 12th – 25th minutes).

