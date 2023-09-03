Tinubu Is A Go-Getter, His Achievements As Gov Of Lagos State Is There For Everyone To See – Nwagba

A former member of the Abia State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for Abia South Senatorial District in the last election, Dame (Dr) Blessing Nwagba, has stated that he is optimistic that President Tinubu will deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

(Photo Credit – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Sun paper reported that Dame (Dr) Blessing Nwagba stated this during an exclusive interview.

She said; “If the antecedent of a leader is anything to go by, it is on record that Tinubu is a go-getter. His achievements as the governor of Lagos State is there for everyone to see and his track record of having one of the best teams in the country hence the reason he is the most prominent among the former governors of the class of 1999 even before his election as the country’s president.”

He added; “These are some of the reasons I am convinced that he will do well. In less than three months of his administration he has shown that he has the will power to take those hard decisions that some of the former presidents were unable to take. It is true that some persons are not comfortable with some of the names who the president nominated to serve as ministers.”

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Igbo leader stated further; “Some people are querying why there are a lot of former governors in the list, for me I am of the opinion that we wait until they are assigned portfolios (they now have portfolios) to enable us assess them properly. I have the conviction that President Tinubu will leave the country’s economy and the country in general better than he met it.”

