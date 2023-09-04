NEWS

Tinubu Is A Go-Getter; His Achievements As Gov. Of Lagos State Are There For Everyone To See -Nwagba

During an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Dame (Dr.) Blessing Nwagba, a former member of the Abia State House of Assembly who contested for the Senate seat representing Abia South Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC), expresses hope that President Tinubu will deliver democracy’s dividends to Nigerians.

Nwagba remarked, “Tinubu’s impressive track record as the former governor of Lagos State is widely known. His ability to assemble a strong team during his tenure set him apart from his fellow governors of the 1999 class even before his presidency.”

She continued, “President Tinubu has already demonstrated his willingness to make difficult decisions, setting him apart from previous leaders who shied away from such choices. Concerns about the president’s cabinet nominees are understandable, especially the inclusion of former governors. However, I believe we should assess them once they assume their portfolios.”

Nwagba concluded by stating her belief that when President Tinubu’s term ends, he will leave the country’s economy and society in a better state than when he assumed office.

