Tinubu Is A Go-Getter; His Achievements As Gov. Of Lagos State Are There For Everyone To See – Blessing Nwagba

He is hopeful that President Tinubu will deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians, according to Dame (Dr.) Blessing Nwagba, a former member of the Abia State House of Assembly who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election for the Senate seat representing Abia South Senatorial District.

(Photo courtesy of the official Facebook page for The Sun newspaper.)

This was reportedly said by Dame (Dr.) Blessing Nwagba in an exclusive interview with The Sun paper.

She remarked, “If a leader’s past is any indication, Tinubu has an impressive pedigree. His record as governor of Lagos State is public knowledge, and he built one of the best teams in the country during his time in office; this helped make him stand out among his fellow governors from the class of 1999 even before he became president.

These are only a few of the reasons I have faith in his success,” he continued. He has already proven in his short time in office that he has the strength of character to make the tough choices that other presidents have shied away from. Some people do feel uneasy about the president’s cabinet nominees, and that’s understandable.

(Photo courtesy of the official Facebook page for The Nation newspaper.)

The Igbo leader continued, “Some people are wondering why there are a number of former governors on the list; for me, I am of the belief that we wait until they are assigned portfolios (they now have portfolios) to enable us to appraise them properly. When President Tinubu leaves office, he will have left the country’s economy and society in better shape than when he took office.

Trustnews1 (

)