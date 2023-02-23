Tinubu Is 10Years Younger Than US President, Biden- Abdullahi Adamu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is younger by ten years than the USA’s president Joe Biden.

The APC national chairman, Adamu made the statement while dismissing the media reports of the failing health issue of Bola Tinubu, while speaking media, which was made available by the Nigerian Tribune.

According to the statement from Abdullahi Adamu, and I quote, “Tinubu is younger by 10 years than USA’s Biden. Why can’t we give him the benefit of the doubt that he can succeed as president?

He also said that he is not aware of any challenge of ill health associated with Tinubu Since 1999, because he has seen him exhibit good health without seeing him complain about the campaigns.

﻿

He also added that On the issue of the alleged cabal in the Villa working against Tinubu, he doesn’t belong to the mafia world and it takes a mafia man to identify another mafia because he is not aware that there is a cabal.

oLatest (

)