Tinubu inherited terrible economic situation from the past administration –Adams Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing the Edo North Senatorial District, stated that President Bola Tinubu inherited a challenging economic situation from the previous administration.

According to a report published on the Vanguard paper on 16 August 2023, while speaking during an interview with journalists after a closed-door meeting with Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Oshiomhole mentioned that some of the decisions made by President Tinubu’s administration were the initial steps toward economic revival.

Oshiomhole praised President Tinubu for his courage and determination to address corruption in areas like the subsidy regime and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He acknowledged that Nigerians are already experiencing discomfort due to the removal of fuel subsidy and urged patience while solutions are implemented.

Furthermore, Oshiomhole expressed confidence that the issues arising from the removal of fuel subsidy would be swiftly resolved through discussions between the Federal Government and organized labor. He highlighted the importance of promptly addressing the challenges faced by the most vulnerable groups in society and suggested leveraging savings from the subsidy removal to improve wages and cushion the impact of the cost of living.

Oshiomhole was part of a meeting between the Federal Government and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) aimed at finding solutions to the issues arising from the subsidy removal. He noted that the meeting was productive and that the government would consider the demands presented by the TUC.

Oshiomhole emphasized the urgency of finding solutions to the challenges posed by the subsidy removal and expressed confidence that the government would take appropriate measures to address the concerns of the people.

