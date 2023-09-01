Tinubu informed all PDP governors to nominate people for appointment; none of them can deny it – Wike

During an interview with Channels Television, former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, made several claims regarding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike stated that President Tinubu had reached out to all PDP governors, asking them to nominate individuals for ministerial appointments in their respective states. He further stated that no PDP governor could deny receiving such requests and that they had nominated individuals for these appointments. Wike’s statements in the interview highlight the political dynamics and interactions between different political parties and leaders in Nigeria. It also shows the role of governors in nominating individuals for federal appointments in their states. It’s important to note that these claims and statements should be considered within the context of Nigerian politics and may be subject to verification and further discussions within the political landscape.

According to Him; “Tinubu wrote to all PDP governors to nominate people for appointment; none of them can deny it. He told them to nominate ten persons each, and I can confidently say that PDP governors nominated individuals for these appointments. Appointments are appointments. No one can challenge me and say that he never received a letter requesting nominations for specific individuals to be appointed.”

