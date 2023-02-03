Tinubu in Ekiti: Cash scarcity ploy to cause confusion so that elections will be postponed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the current scarcity of naira notes is a ploy to ensure the postponement of the general election.

Speaking on Friday at an APC presidential campaign event in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Tinubu claimed that those responsible for the shortage of naira notes wanted an interim administration in place of elections.

“They are holding onto naira so you will be upset and fight,” They want commotion to allow for a postponement of the election. They seek an interim administration. But we are smarter than they are. We won’t go toe to toe. He claimed that every rat that consumes the rat poison will end up killing itself.

“I am competing for the benefit of the populace. God has provided for me if it is what I will eat and what I personally need. I’m in this race to improve both my own life and yours.

“Ekiti people are intelligent individuals. They read widely and take their studies seriously. But graduating from college without a job is not a good idea. We will therefore give you jobs.

“We’ll make the travel to the polls on that day to cast our ballots. The polling places in your area are close to where you reside. As a result, you should proceed to the polls.

“I firmly think that every single Nigerian has a right to a life of dignity and happiness free from the worry of starvation, squalor, violence, and hopelessness. I think as a country we can do better. I think we need to improve. The past demands. Future calls. Success beckons.

“I came here today to promise you that I will always work for you and to give you my best. Look at my strategy and suggestions for the country. They were created out of concern and hope for your wellness and future, so you’ll like them.

“Parents, don’t you desire a better life for your kids? Don’t you young people desire a country where you may live out your aspirations, take care of your parents, and raise and have children of your own?

Join us and vote for us so that the government will try to ensure that you have respectable jobs, that farmers are able to make a livelihood, and that there are enough clinics and schools to go around.

We promise to increase industry, maintain your safety and tranquility, ensure that there is no hunger in our country, and restore your faith in Nigeria and the future.

If elected president, the former governor of Lagos also pledged to crack down on insurgents, saying that safeguarding Nigerians will be his top concern.

You may be confident that Tinubu’s security plan will be strong on terrorists, kidnappers, murders, and bandits.

“A key component of my national security strategy is ensuring that we have an adequate number of active, well-trained, and well-equipped security people to counter threats whenever and wherever they arise. We’ll considerably increase the number of those on active duty.

Additionally, we will make investments in improved ground and aerial surveillance technologies so that we can locate, follow, outwit, and eventually destroy anyone attempting to undermine our democratic and moral way of life. They will bear witness to their heinous deeds and put an end to them.

To safeguard all Nigerians from harm and even the threat of such risk, I swear to mobilize all of our national security resources. According to the Cable report.

