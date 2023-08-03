NEWS

Tinubu in attendance as APC NEC meeting begins

The 12th National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress is currently ongoing at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The meeting officially began at 12:20 p.m. when party leader President Bola Tinubu arrived at the location.

Senator Abubakar Kiyari, the Acting National Chairman, and other members of the National Working Committee were present to welcome attendees as the committee members began to enter the hall as early as 9:30 am.

The PUNCH adds that the party’s ongoing crisis and the nomination of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, and Senator Ajibola Basiru, the ninth Senate’s spokeswoman, as the party’s national chairman and national secretary, respectively, will be top priorities.

President Tinubu’s speech will be the meeting’s high point.

The APC national caucus session on Wednesday was followed by the NEC meeting.

Two National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party resigned in the middle of July. Abubakar Kyari was elected as the new National Chairman of the APC after Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore resigned from their positions as National Chairman and National Secretary of the party, respectively.

