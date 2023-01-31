NEWS

Tinubu In Anambra: Moment Supporters Were Chanting ‘Obi’ At The Alex Ekweme Square In Awka

Video currently circulating online has captured some residents chanting the name of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi at the venue of the APC rally on Tuesday

The All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate Kashim Shettima stormed Awka In continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February

The rally was attended by a very large crowd as supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state to render support to the party

Moreso, photos shared from the venue showed how the former governor of Lagos state was received in the state as the Alex Ekweme Square in Awka was colorful

However, a video of some residents Chanting the name of the labor party presidential aspirant has now surfaced online. The residents suspected to be the supporters of Obi were seen blowing their trumpets and chanting his name while they move around the facility

