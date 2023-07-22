Tinubu in 54 days of being in power has introduced the highest level of suffering- Omoyele Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has taken a swipe at the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Sowore who spoke on Splash fm said the policies of his government has introduced the highest level of suffering for Nigerians.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “Tinubu in 54 days of being in power has introduced the highest level of suffering, I mean policies that has dislocated the economy in such a way that there is nobody in doubt as of today that the government didn’t mean well for the nation. And there are two prongs, one is the floating of the Naira. As of today, the naira is almost 900 to a dollar. It will probably reach a ₦1000 to a dollar before the end of the year.

And the bitterest one is the removal of fuel subsidy which has now made it almost impossible for 80 percent of the populace who are engaged in informal economic activities to be grounded completely.”

