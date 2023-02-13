This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu: I’m Not Against Naira Redesign But Concerned About Its Hardship on Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently explained that his primary concern was about the untold hardship many Nigerians were facing due to the monetary policy recently implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a news report by the Cable, the former Lagos governor disclosed this on Sunday, saying, “For the record, I and my running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and our campaign council do not have anything against the CBN Naira redesign and cashless policy in principle.”

Tinubu added, “We are, however, only concerned about its disruptive implementation and the hardship it has brought on the generality of our people, who currently can’t access their hard-earned money to meet obligations, and the attendant consequences on the informal sector, where the majority operate.”

Furthermore, he advised the governor of the CBN, saying, “The CBN should announce that the old and new Naira notes (especially the non-withdrawn notes and coins) will co-exist as legal tender for the next 12 months to follow examples of countries that have successfully implemented similar monetary policy.”

Content created and supplied by: Youngbard (via 50minds

News )

