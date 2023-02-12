Tinubu: I’m not against naira redesign — but concerned about hardship on Nigerians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he has nothing against the naira redesign policy “in principle”.

In a statement on Sunday, Tinubu expressed his concern over the hardships that Nigerians are going through as a result of the lack of cash.

He offered his support for those who are most directly impacted by the shortage, noting that they have suffered most from the lack of new naira notes and the shortage of gasoline.

The statement reads, “While the scarcity brought on by the supply constraints of the new naira notes is still with us, we are heartened about reports that the nationwide fuel queues are shortening as a result of better supply to petrol stations.

In order for social and economic activities to continue unhindered and for our financial services sector and overall productivity of our country to quickly return to normal, we are now faced with the challenge of how to provide quick, sustainable solutions and relief to Nigerians on the challenges still posed by the non-availability of new Naira notes.

On February 10, council of state members requested that the central bank issue fresh naira notes or reissue old ones in order to allete the suffering of Nigerians.

“We concur with the wisdom of the council of states as a vital beginning point to begin redressing the unforeseen repercussions of what would have otherwise been a good policy that required mainstream adoption,” Tinubu said in support of the council’s stance.

Furthermore, Tinubu made it clear that neither he nor his running mate Kashim Shettima, nor the APC campaign council, had anything against the redesigned naira and cashless policy.

For the record, the CBN Naira redesign and cashless policy are both supported in principle by my running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and our campaign council, he declared.

However, we are only concerned about the disruption caused by its implementation, the hardship it has caused for the majority of our population, who are currently unable to access their hard-earned money to pay obligations, and the ensuing effects on the informal sector, where the majority of people work.

“Despite the obstacles and hardships we are currently facing, our nation is made up of strong, brave, and courageous individuals who don’t give up to adversity.

“We have always triumphed over our most trying times and emerged stronger as a people and a country. Nothing will be different this time. We’ll turn our current lemons into lemonade.

In order to give the populace quick respite, Tinubu requested that the CBN take the council of state proposals into account.

“To follow precedents of countries that have successfully implemented similar monetary policies, the CBN should proclaim that the old and new Naira notes (especially the non-withdrawn notes and coins) will co-exist as legal currency for the next 12 months,” he said.

This will quickly ease the nation’s mounting strain, stop the public from reacting in a panic, and give time to fix infrastructure gaps surrounding cash alternatives. According to the Cable report.

