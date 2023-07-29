Tinubu: If He Leads By Example, Sets High Benchmark On Performance, He’ll Run A Good Govt” Baba-Ahmed

Amid the recently released ministerial list, Northern elder Hakeem Baba-Ahmed shared a post on his social media handles. He stated that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leads Nigeria by example and sets high performance standards for his ministers, he will run a good government.

Baba-Ahmed emphasized that the quality of Tinubu’s leadership is determined by him and not solely by his ministers. He believes that if Tinubu demonstrates exemplary leadership, holds ministers and appointees accountable, and prevents misuse of public funds, he will lead a successful government.

Baba-Ahmed made this statement on his official Twitter handle, reiterating his belief in the significance of the President’s actions in shaping the government’s overall performance and integrity.

In my opinion, I suggest President Bola Tinubu should quickly look into the subsidy issue and get things better for the people of Nigeria. He should delegate work to his ministers and get things done.

