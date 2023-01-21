This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu: If Elected, We Will Eliminate Corruption.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Presidential candidates have been promising Nigerians a better country if they are elected into power.

Based on these notes, according to a report published by the Arise TV, the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu while speaking in Abuja during a consultative forum with the Federation of Construction Industry in Nigeria (FOCI) has assured Nigerians that he would tackle head-on the problem of corruption if elected as the next President of Nigeria in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Further speaking, the one time governor of Lagos State and flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu noted that his administration would back the establishment of a construction bank, adding that his government would make conscious efforts to adopt strategies that would bring more investors to the country instead of scaring them away.

Bola Tinubu also tackle the former vice president of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, saying that he is not like Atiku Abubakar who sells the country’s properties, adding that the symbol of his party is broom, and he will sweep the country clean.

