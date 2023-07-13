Tinubu: I Never Knew I Would Be President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he never knew that he would occupy the highest office in the country.

According to Dele Alake, his spokesman, Tinubu said this while addressing the class of 1999 Governors at the council chamber of Aso Villa, Abuja.

Daily trust report that, The ex-governors were at the State House to identify with Tinubu, who was the governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007.

“We sat in this Council Chamber as governors. I only desired democracy and the nation’s redemption. The President declared, “I never imagined I would be in this position as President, but God Almighty has brought me here.

Daily trust report that, He pledged to strive for the “unity, equity, stability, and prosperity of the country” in front of the governors and Nigerians.

“I have a strong devotion to that democratic principle. The sheer number of you here is both humbling and overwhelming. I always welcome visitors. As my advisors, you are. We engaged in pigfighting in the pond. We cleaned up after getting soiled. I’m here today for that reason, he said.

President Tinubu promised that his administration will use gas resources and look into every possibility to ensure steady power generation and supply, even though he noted that the country would not make substantial development without repairing the electricity.

In regards to security, the President urged Nigerians, particularly Plateau State, to use dialogue to settle disputes after earlier meeting with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State to discuss the situation in the North East.

The former governors pleaded with the President to vigorously, tenaciously, and resiliently pursue his vision for a larger Nigeria, trusting their support for development programmes, and vowing to offer the essential social framework for actualization.

