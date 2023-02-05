Tinubu: I Have A Name For You But It’s Not A Good One – Dogara Fires Back At Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former House of Representatives speaker Yakubu Dogara has reacted to Festus Keyamo’s allegations that he is a political backstabber and prostitute.

According to Daily Trust, Keyamo criticized Dogara on Sunday for his comments regarding President Muhammadu Buhari’s support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC. In Nasarawa State, Dogara described Buhari’s backing of Tinubu as mocking during a campaign rally.

Keyamo provided the following Twitter retort: “You are not deserving of this criticism, @YakubDogara, my brother and former law school classmate. Being backed by PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have remained steadfast in their beliefs and purposes in contrast to you, a political renegade, nomad, and backstabber, hurts you terribly.

Dogara, who appeared enraged by Keyamo’s remark, cautioned the Minister Twitter that they do not belong in the same group.

In his writings, he stated that friendship required “My brother, I have a name for you, but I won’t use it since it’s not a good one. We were friends in law school, yeah, but before we can become friends in real life, I need you to win a council election.

