Tinubu: I have a feeling that if they go on the way they are going, they will fail woefully-Adewole Adebayo

Tinubu’s government, according to Social Democratic Party presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo, will fail miserably if it continues along the current route, which he feels it is, if the 2023 election is any indication.

In an interview with AIT’s Focus programme, Adewole Adebayo made this remark. Asked to elaborate, he said, “I must have heard government justifies their concentration on big businesses, that if they thrive optimally at international standard, it expands and creates more jobs, more tax and increase government revenue.”

The bulk of Nigerian teachers, barbers, drivers, etc. are ignored by the government while they focus on improving the lives of a select few Nigerian millionaires, as Adebayo claimed earlier in the episode.

He agrees that governments frequently assert that the success of large firms (investors) is reflected in an increase in tax revenue and the creation of new jobs, but he argues that no country has ever presented such evidence.

He claimed that our country’s wealth of natural resources and skilled workers meant it didn’t need foreign aid to prosper.

The administration still has time to change its mind and start preparing for the worst. Without disliking the people, but rather because they are adopting modules that will never work, I fear (and I say this with the utmost seriousness) that they will fail miserably if they continue down this course

