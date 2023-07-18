NEWS

Tinubu: I have a feeling that if they go on the way they are going, they will fail -Adebayo Adewole

Presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has boldly predicted that the current administration under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is headed for catastrophic failure if it continues on its present economic path.

In a recent television interview, Adebayo accused the government of prioritizing the excessive enrichment of a handful of billionaire elites over the welfare of average Nigerians. He criticized the administration’s argument that concentrating wealth at the top will spur job creation, expand the tax base, and boost government revenue.

According to Adebayo, the government aims to create Nigerian billionaires as wealthy as Bill Gates but shows no concern for improving the lives of teachers, barbers, drivers and other ordinary citizens. Its focus is lifting only the wealthy elite.

While Adebayo acknowledges the government’s supply-side claim that thriving big businesses can create jobs and raise revenue, he points out that it has failed to demonstrate where this approach has succeeded before.

Given Nigeria’s abundant resources and human capital, Adebayo argues it has no need for outside investors to develop its economy. He urges the government to reconsider its current capitalist model and develop an alternative plan more focused on the welfare of the masses.

Adebayo warns emphatically that if the administration continues on its present economically reckless path, “they will fail woefully, not because they hate the people but because they are adopting modules that can never work.” It is not too late for them to change course, but time is running out.

