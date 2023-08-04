Tinubu: “I Don’t See It As a Ministerial List, I See It As a Compensation” –Benjamin Oyamendan

In response to President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, Benjamin Oyamendan, a governorship aspirant of the Labour Party in Edo State, expressed his views during an interview with Arise TV . He criticized the list, stating that it seems more like a compensation list rather than a genuine ministerial selection.

In his words: “I don’t see it as a ministerial list, I see it as a compensation list because everyone on that list are the people that we have been seeing before and most of them are ex governors of the states. And some of them have issues with the Economy Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). I am sad because the Nigerian youths are not being involved on that list and if you want to address the issues of this nation you have to first address the issues of Youths.”

