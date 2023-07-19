“Tinubu, I Can’t Go To My Local Government Again Because Of Erosion, Please Fix The Roads” – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is representing the Abia North zone, took to his verified Facebook page to share a video showing the moment he was seconding a motion on the floor of the National Assembly.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said, “I stand to second the motion moved by Senator Umeh. In supporting it, I want to call on the attention of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. President Tinubu, I can’t go to my Local Government again because of erosion, please fix the roads.”

Speaking further, senator Orji Uzor Kalu said, “the road is the one I take mostly at night. It is also the junction used by many people because it is the one coming from uyo.”

Again, Orji Uzor Kalu said, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the erosion is affecting not just Abia or Anambra state but most parts of the South east and South South. I will like you and the senate president to look into it.”

Lastly, senator Orji Uzor Kalu said, “Mr. senate president, we are really facing problems on these roads due to erosion. Please, let us join hands with senator Umeh to call the federal government to areas where erosion is domiciled.”

