Tinubu Hs His Own Reasons For Not Attaching Portfolio To The Ministerial Nominees – Gbajabiami

According to a news that was published by The Nation paper online this morning, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, has gave two explanations for the President’s decision to withhold portfolios from the names of the candidates who were sent to the Senate yesterday.

While he was talking, he said, “Tinubu did not attach portfolio to the ministerial nominees because of two reasons. One, it would afford him the opportunity to look at the characters of the nominees he presented, and see which ministry fits most for every one of them. Two, while it would have been the best idea to attach portfolios to the names of the nominees, it may cause problems if the President changes his mind after they have been screened by the National Assembly.”

According to Femi Gbajabiamila, Attaching portfolios would have been one approach and a positive move, but as nice as that sounds, it would have forced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pigeonhole one person in one office or another.

He said, “What then happens, if the president changes his mind ? Do you then bring the person back for screening in the National Assembly again, because the President is at liberty to change his mind ? And already, the Senate has screened the person for that particular portfolio.”

Source: The Nation

