Tinubu: How I Negotiated Free Trade Zones in China While Atiku and PDP Privatized Nitel.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today at the Edo Town Hall Meeting, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was very vocal about the policies of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu was particularly scathing in his criticism of Atiku and the PDP’s decision to privatize assets such as Nitel during the Obasanjo administration. He clarified that he would have achieved much more for Lagos if he had been allowed to govern without constraints.

He then went on to highlight how he had used his power and influence to negotiate some important deals, such as the Lekki deep seaport in Singapore, which is now the deepest seaport in West Africa. Likewise, he highlighted that while Atiku and the PDP were privatizing Nitel, he was negotiating a free trade zone in China.

Tinubu’s remarks are a reminder of the vast opportunities he had to shape the economic landscape of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. His decision to go to China and negotiate a free trade zone was a major coup, one that has brought immense benefit to the country.

Share your thoughts.

Businessadvocate (

)