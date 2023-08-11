Tinubu honored Igbos by ensuring that I emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the House —Benjamin Kalu.

During a visit to the party secretariat, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu encouraged Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, to allot more cabinet slots to the South East geographical zone.

On Thursday, The Punch paper disclosed that Kalu, who represents Abia State’s Bende Federal Constituency, mentioned this during a visit to the party

“We are increasing our efforts to do more for the South East,” he stated. We’re like Oliver Twist, you know. While thanking Mr. President for recognizing us over all odds and our assistance in the previous election,

“Tinubu remembered us, the Igbos, by ensuring that I also emerged as the deputy speaker of the house, for which the region is extremely grateful to Mr. President,” he stated. But, because he is a man we know to be generous, we are also pushing him to consider raising the number of cabinet positions for the region.”

The federal lawmaker discussed several concerns influencing the progress of the party, nation, and region in accordance with the Constitution, such as national balancing, loyalty, and cohesion. He emphasized the significance of federal character, appointment and project processes, and the Constitution’s spirit in developing the country.

Source: Punch

