Tinubu: Hon. Tunji is an ethical hacker that is trained abroad, he has 7 certifications–Atika Ajanah

In an interview with Channels TV news, Atika Ajanah, a former Assistant Secretary, Protocol and Event PCC of APC, made some observation regarding Honourable Tunji Ojo, who is said to be an exceptional technocrat handpicked by President Bola Tinubu for the ministerial list. According to Ajanah, Ojo is not only a certified ethical hacker but also received training abroad, contributing significantly to the fight against cybercrime.

Ajanah said that it would be unfair to claim that President Bola Tinubu did not include technocrats and young individuals in his ministerial list, as Honourable Tunji Ojo represents the youth and tech-savvy individuals. With approximately seven certifications to his name, Ojo brings a wealth of experience to his role as a legislator and has been actively voicing his opinions on curbing cybercrime while serving in the House.

As a certified ethical hacker, Honourable Tunji Ojo has been instrumental in the efforts to combat cybercrime, leveraging his expertise and knowledge gained from his foreign training. His inclusion in the ministerial list showcases President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to tapping into skilled and capable individuals to contribute to the country’s progress.

Atika Ajanah also said Ojo’s vibrant contributions in curbing cybercrime within the House, demonstrating his dedication to promoting cybersecurity and safeguarding the nation’s digital landscape. With a strong background in technology and a passion for cybersecurity, Honourable Tunji Ojo is poised to make a positive impact as a minister under President Tinubu’s administration.

The nomination of Honourable Tunji Ojo exemplifies the President’s recognition of young talents and professionals, seeking to harness their skills and expertise to address crucial issues facing the nation. By including Ojo in his ministerial list, President Tinubu demonstrates a commitment to fostering a diverse and capable team of individuals to drive progress and development across various sectors.

”There is somebody on that list already, who is a Youth and he’s also a Techy person. And he’s Honourable Tunji Ojo. Honourable Tunji Ojo has about 7 certifications and he’s also a certified ethical hacker that is trained abroad. He’s one of those people who were helping us to curb cyber crime and in the house, he has been vibrant and speaking up on curbing cybercrime. He’s coming in with his wealth of experience.”

