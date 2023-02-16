“Tinubu & His Supporters Should Never Attack Us Again” -Peter Obi’s PCC Chieftain, Ezeugwa Cautions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of Peter Obi’s PCC, Chidozie Ezeugwa, has cautioned the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, and his supporters against attacking Labour Party supporters and innocent Nigerians. Speaking on AIT , Ezeugwa alleged that the supporters of the APC flag bearer were behind the series of attacks on LP supporters across Lagos State on the day of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign.

Addressing the topic, Ezeugwa said, “Many actions are expected during this period as the political elites have not dropped the ideas of the old system where thugs are enriched.” I do not understand why some parties believe that some domains belong to them and that no other party will have a say in that. What happened some days ago was quite an embarrassment. We got a taste of it when Obidients wanted to hold a rally. We sorted the issue out in court, and we thought it was over. However, we did not know that they were preparing as a group of people who feel that they can always use thugs to cause mayhem and inflict pain on Nigerians instead of selling their manifesto. Such acts of intimidation are now impotent.

He added, “President Buhari has insisted that there will be a free and fair election.” I use this opportunity to caution the APC presidential candidate and his supporters to never try such attacks again. We will not accept the use of brutal force against innocent Nigerians. No state or community belongs to any individual, as all Nigerians are stakeholders. Tinubu and his supporters should desist from such acts.

You can watch the interview here. (2:26:00)

