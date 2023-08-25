NEWS

Tinubu: His Selection Philosophy Is To Set Up Cabinet Having Next Election In Mind – Segun Sowunmi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), set up his cabinet with the intention to win the next election if he contests; after he insisted that there is a need to change the philosophy behind the composition of cabinets.

The PDP Chieftain had said, “I think our selection philosophy, especially his own, which is: I am going to set up the cabinet, having another next election in mind.”

(Forward video to 11:48)

The PDP bigwig, who spoke during an interview on Day, an Arise Television programme, faulted the appointment of 48 Ministers by President Tinubu. He insinuated that the former Lagos governor made the appointment with the consideration that he would contest in the coming election, or with the consideration that those who worked for his success during the February 25, 2023 Presidential election must be rewarded. He maintained that there is a need to review the philosophy behind the appointment of Ministers.

Segun Sowunmi, when asked what steps Nigeria should take to cut down cost of governance considering that the Government of the United States of America (USA) is spending less on governance, expressed surprise that President Tinubu would appoint 48 Ministers even though there is a need to cut down the cost of governance.

Matthewcontents (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: We’ll Restore Nigerians Confidence – Mohammed Idris; US Plays Down BRICS Bloc Expansion

6 mins ago

Palliative: Gov Otti Begins Distribution Of 14 Bags Of Rice Each To All The 184 Wards In The State.

16 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Can’t Give Order To Gov On Distribution Of Palliative-Tinubu, Gov. Radda greets Sultan of Sokoto at 67

26 mins ago

There’re many people here, the spirits harassing them in dreams are demons from dead relatives-Daniel Olukoya

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button