Tinubu: His Selection Philosophy Is To Set Up Cabinet Having Next Election In Mind – Segun Sowunmi

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), set up his cabinet with the intention to win the next election if he contests; after he insisted that there is a need to change the philosophy behind the composition of cabinets.

The PDP Chieftain had said, “I think our selection philosophy, especially his own, which is: I am going to set up the cabinet, having another next election in mind.”

The PDP bigwig, who spoke during an interview on Day, an Arise Television programme, faulted the appointment of 48 Ministers by President Tinubu. He insinuated that the former Lagos governor made the appointment with the consideration that he would contest in the coming election, or with the consideration that those who worked for his success during the February 25, 2023 Presidential election must be rewarded. He maintained that there is a need to review the philosophy behind the appointment of Ministers.

Segun Sowunmi, when asked what steps Nigeria should take to cut down cost of governance considering that the Government of the United States of America (USA) is spending less on governance, expressed surprise that President Tinubu would appoint 48 Ministers even though there is a need to cut down the cost of governance.

