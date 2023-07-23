Tinubu & His New NSA, Ribadu, Should Not Make The Mistake Of Negotiating With Bandits – Dr. Mustapha Inuwa

According to a recent news article published by the Vanguard paper online, the former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, has responded to the call for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to negotiate with bandits in the northern region of the country, made by the former Zamfara State Governor.

Inuwa expressed his belief that negotiating with the bandits would be futile since they are criminals and thieves, and offering them incentives or promises would not dissuade them from their criminal activities.

He raised the question of what the government could possibly offer the bandits that would compare to the substantial amounts they earn through kidnapping and other illegal activities. According to Inuwa, attempting negotiations in Zamfara State between 2017 and 2019 did not yield positive results, as the money provided to the bandits was instead used to purchase more arms, reinforcing their criminal activities.

According to him: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his new NSA, Ribadu, should not make the mistake of negotiating with them. What is needed is for all the security agencies to organize a sustained onslaught on these people. If they have to organize, the ground and air operations, it is a matter of few months, they are going to deal with these bandits till they are powerless.”

Lastly, Inuwa expressed skepticism about negotiating with the bandits, considering their criminal nature and the significant financial gains they derive from their illegal activities. He believes that a strong and focused military response is the most ble approach to address the banditry issue in the region.

Source: Vanguard paper

